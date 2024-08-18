Moscow (Agencies)

Russia announced yesterday that its forces are advancing in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, while Ukraine is strengthening its positions in the Kursk region and bringing more equipment to the border.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its troops had taken control of the village of Severidonevka in the Pokrovsk region, which has seen heavy fighting in recent days. The Ukrainian Deep State mapping project also reported Russian advances, including in the town of Mykolaivka in the Kramatorsk region.

In contrast, Kyiv said it had repelled attacks near Pokrovsk and Toretsk, and fighting continued in Russia’s southern Kursk region, where Ukraine launched a surprise cross-border incursion on Aug. 6. The Defense Ministry in Moscow said it had carried out a number of operations against Ukrainian forces in the region, while Russian military bloggers said Ukraine was reinforcing its positions and bringing more equipment to the border. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier that the advance in Kursk was continuing and that the ground offensive was proceeding as planned.

In the same context, the Ukrainian Air Force announced yesterday the destruction of a second bridge over the Sim River, as the ground offensive by Ukrainian forces continues in the Kursk region in southern Russia. Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk published a video clip showing the attack on a bridge near the town of Zvannoye.

Meanwhile, Russia yesterday denied a report that Ukraine’s attack on the Kursk region had undermined indirect talks with Kiev on an agreement to stop attacks on energy and electricity facilities, saying it had not held talks with Kiev on civilian infrastructure.

The Washington Post reported the day before yesterday that the agreement amounted to a partial ceasefire, but the talks faltered due to Ukraine’s attack on Russian territory.

“Nobody stopped anything because there was nothing to stop,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said of the US newspaper report, adding: “There were no direct or indirect negotiations between Russia and Kiev on the safety of sensitive civilian infrastructure facilities.”

Russia and Ukraine trade accusations of bombing civilian infrastructure in both countries, and both sides deny the accusations.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman referred to President Vladimir Putin’s comments on August 12, in which he questioned what talks could be held with Ukraine after its ground offensive into Russia and what he said were attacks on Russian civilian infrastructure.