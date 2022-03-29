Ukraine.- The Russian army said on Tuesday that would “fundamentally” reduce operations near the capital of Ukraine and a northern city, as talks put in the offing a possible deal to put end to a war brutal and oppressive.

Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said the move was aimed at increasing confidence in conversations after several rounds of failed negotiations to stop the conflict which has become a bloody campaign of attrition.

fomin said that Moscow had decided “fundamentally … to reduce military activity in the direction of Kyiv and Chernihiv” to “increase mutual trust and create the conditions for future negotiations”.

Read more: What are children to blame for? More than 140 children have been killed in Russia’s war against Ukraine

That seemed to be a gesture of goodwill, but it also comes when russian troops they bogged down and struggled to make breakthroughs on the ground recently in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance, thwarting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s goal of a swift military victory.

Ukraine’s military said it had noted withdrawals in Kyiv and Chernihivalthough the Pentagon said it could not corroborate the claim of Russia.

The conversations above, held in person at Belarusao by video, they made no progress in ending a war over a month that has killed thousands and driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes, including almost 4 million from their country.

But Fomin suggested that there was progress on Tuesday, saying that “negotiations on the preparation of an agreement on neutrality and the non-nuclear status of Ukraine, as well as on the granting of security guarantees to Ukrainethey are becoming practical matters.”

Meanwhile, the team Ukraine laid out a detailed framework for a future peace agreement under which the country would remain neutral but its security would be guaranteed by a group of third countries, including the United States, Britain, France, Turkey, China and Poland, in an arrangement similar to the of the NATOa principle of “attacking one is attacking all”.

Ukraine would also be willing to hold talks for a period of 15 years on the future of the Crimean peninsula, which was occupied by Russia in 2014, with both countries agreeing not to use their armed forces to resolve the issue in the meantime.

The opinions of Russia on the proposals were not immediately clear.

Before the talks, President Volodymyr Zelensky he said his country was prepared to declare its neutrality. Moscow has demanded that the country abandon any hope of joining the NATO alliance, which it sees as a threat.

Read more: The UN will seek a humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine: Antonio Guterres

Zelensky he also said he was open to a compromise on the disputed eastern Donbas region, comments that could boost negotiations.