The Kremlin stated on Sunday that the Syrian president, Bashar al Assadhad “resigned from his position” and left Syria, after the meteoric offensive of rebel groups led by radical Islamists that overthrew his army.

“Following negotiations between Bashar al-Assad and several participants in the armed conflict on the territory of Syria, it was decided resign from his presidential position and left the country with instructions to carry out the transfer of power peacefully,” said Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.

Al Assad had fled Syria this Sunday with the fall of Damascus into the hands of the Levant Liberation Agencyas reported by the NGO Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The former Syrian president left the country on a “special” plane, with no known destination.

The director of the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Abdulrahmanhas assured that it is a “day of freedom for the Syrian people after the end of 54 years of rule by the Assad family in Syria.”