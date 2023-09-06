Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Russia gives up strategically important positions, but the fight goes on. Ukraine’s next challenge: Tokmak and Melitopol.

Robotyne – Two weeks ago on August 23, the 47th Mechanized Brigade raised the Ukrainian flag over a destroyed school in Robotyne, declaring the village liberated. The last civilians were then evacuated, and the settlement is now considered completely deserted. But the battles around Robotyne remain – if not for the village itself.

Yevgeny Balitsky, a Moscow-appointed official in the partially occupied Zaporizhia region, said on Russian state television that the village had been abandoned. They had withdrawn for tactical reasons, Balizki explained to the Russian moderator Vladimir Solovyov, also known as “Putin’s voice” because of his propaganda broadcasts.

“The Russian army abandoned this settlement – tactically abandoned – because it generally doesn’t make sense to stay on a bare patch if there’s no way to fully dig in,” Balizki told the Russian news agency RBC quoted. The army has now “retired to the mountains” – in view of the fact that the region is not particularly hilly, this statement seems quite strange.

Soldiers of a separate Territorial Defense Brigade from Dnipro are preparing rockets for a Partizan mobile rocket launcher in the Zaporizhia region of south-eastern Ukraine. (Archive photo) © Ukrinform/dpa

Ukraine Counter-Offensive: No Significant Recaptures – So Far?

Even if the Ukrainian counter-offensive is now at an advanced stage, no major recapture has been recorded so far. However, violent clashes between Ukrainian and Russian armed forces are becoming more frequent along the front lines in Donetsk and Zaporizhia Oblasts. Apparently, the milestone remains Ukraineto advance to the coast, driving a wedge between the Russian troops and cutting off their supplies.

Geolocated footage on Tuesday (September 5) shows the Ukrainian army advancing south of Robotyne and along Russian defense lines. The US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) predicted as early as late August that Ukraine would next target the Werbove settlement in order to expand from there continue to fight in the direction of Melitopol and Tokmak. And indeed: fights have been reported from Werbowe in the past few days.

A coveted milestone in Ukraine: Melitopol is only 20 kilometers from the coast

However, capturing the next two cities, Tokmak and Melitopol, is likely to be extremely difficult for Ukraine. While, Tokmak is located around 40 kilometers away from Wobowe and Russia allows other defensive tactics, Melitopol is far away. But the southern city is an important industrial center and is only about 20 kilometers from a Black Sea bay.

But as difficult as it may be for the Ukrainian troops to reach Melitopol, it remains the declared goal Ukraine war. Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyj confirmed this last Saturday (September 2) in an interview with the British newspaper The Observer. You are now “between the first and second line of defense” in the south of Zaporizhia Oblast. Now it is hoped to be able to push back the Russian forces in the direction of occupied Melitopol. The Russian withdrawal from Robotyne may serve as the initial spark for this. (nak)