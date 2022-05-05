War Russia-Ukraine, “Military operations with chemical radiation”

There war in Ukraine continues unabated. Yet another night of bombing throughout the country. Putin he no longer focuses his attacks on just Mariupol and the Donbass but now it attacks everywhere and the anti-aircraft sirens are now sounding in many cities, including the capital Kiev and the city on the border with Europe Lviv. There Russia intensifies the attacks, in view of the military parade of May 9where in all likelihood, Putin will make important announcements.

The alarm sirens anti-aircraft were activated tonight in all of Ukraine: to Kiev And Kharkivas well as in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Poltava, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Volyn, Chernivtsi, Zakarpattia, Mykolaiv oblasts, LvivTernopil, Odessa and Zaporizhzhia. ‘The Kyiv Independent’ reports it.

The Russian army simulated the launch of nuclear missiles in the enclave of Kaliningradlocated between Poland And Lithuania. This was stated by the Russian Defense Ministry specifying that the combat units used also carried out “operations in conditions of radiation And chemical contamination“Russia has put its own on alert nuclear forces shortly after the invasion of Ukraine last February 24.

