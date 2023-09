How did you feel about the content of this article?

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, owns an apartment in the Crimea region that was included in the list of land nationalized by Russia | Photo: Sergey Dolzhenko/EFE

Russian authorities who control Crimea said this Saturday (16) that they intend to put up for sale 100 “nationalized” plots of land in the region, annexed by Putin’s government in 2014. Among the properties is one belonging to the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Speaker of the Crimean Parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov, made the announcement via Telegram. “Some residential and commercial premises, including the Zelensky couple’s apartment, will be sold soon,” he said.

Konstantinov stated that he hopes to raise around 800 million rubles (R$40 million at current prices) from sales. Eight auctions have already been held in Crimea, which resulted in the amount of approximately 815 million rubles (R$41 million), the parliamentary authority reported.

According to the agency Reuters500 properties have already been nationalized in the region, since Russia took over the territory.