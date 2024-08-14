Fit Service: Car repair costs in Russia to increase by 10% by December

The cost of servicing passenger cars in Russian car services will increase by up to 10 percent by the end of the year, Gazeta.Ru reported. told Director of the international network of auto repair shops Fit Service Tatyana Ovchinnikova.

On average, the increase “will probably not be less than six to ten percent,” the top manager announced.

She named rising inflation, the need to raise salaries of auto repair workers amid a labor shortage, and the cost of spare parts, which depends on the exchange rate, as the reasons for the expected increase in car repair prices until December. The average bill for car servicing in Fit Service for the first half of the year was estimated at 9.6 thousand rubles. In the same period of 2023, its size was 31 percent lower, the company said.

According to experts, over the past year the age of the average car on Russian roads has increased by six months, reaching 15.2 years. At the same time, the number of cars older than 10 years has exceeded 70 percent of the entire vehicle fleet.