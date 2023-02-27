Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zakharova announced retaliatory measures against US and Canadian sanctions

Russia is preparing retaliatory measures against US and Canadian sanctions. This was announced by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova in commentspublished on the agency’s website.

“For our part, we are preparing response measures, creatively applying the accumulated experience for a more focused impact on Washington and Ottawa, singing along with it. In conditions when the West, led by the United States, is acting extremely aggressively, not embarrassed in means, Russian counter-sanctions will continue to be built on the basis of the principles of strict reciprocity and the inevitability of punishment, ”Zakharova said in a comment.

On February 24, Canadian authorities imposed new sanctions against citizens and organizations from Russia. The restrictions affected 129 individuals and 63 organizations from Russia, including the wife of Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev Svetlana Medvedev, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, aide to President Vladimir Putin Maxim Oreshkin, State Duma deputy Vladislav Tretiak, Soviet cosmonauts Valentina Tereshkova and Svetlana Savitskaya .

As part of the package of new measures, the US has imposed sanctions on more than 100 individuals and entities from Russia associated with the metals and mining sector, and from March 10, Washington is imposing a 200 percent duty on imports of aluminum and aluminum products from the country. In addition, Washington imposed sanctions against the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and 11 Russian banks.