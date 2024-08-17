In detail, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced today, Saturday, that it had “repelled” the Ukrainian army near 3 towns in the Kursk region, which has been witnessing an unprecedented cross-border ground attack by Ukrainian forces on Russian territory since August 6.

The ministry said in a statement that Russian soldiers “repelled” Ukrainian attacks “in the direction of the areas of Korenvo, Russkoye and Cherkasskoye Porechnoye.”

3 Ukrainian helicopters and a bomber destroyed

On the other hand, the Russian Defense Ministry said today that Russian forces destroyed a Su-24 bomber, two Mi-8 military helicopters, and a Mi-17 helicopter belonging to the Ukrainian Air Force, in addition to two American HIMARS missiles.

The Russian Defense Ministry added that “two radar stations of the American Patriot system, a radar station of the German Iris-T anti-aircraft missile system, and a launcher of the S-125 anti-aircraft missile system were also destroyed, in addition to hitting 4 warehouses of missile weapons, artillery and ammunition, and warehouses of Ukrainian manpower and military equipment in 157 areas.”

The ministry also announced the neutralization of 2,010 Ukrainian soldiers in various areas within the scope of the special military operation, during the past twenty-four hours.

Zelensky: Ukrainian army ‘strengthening’ positions in Kursk

In Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on Saturday that the army is “reinforcing” its positions in the Kursk region, more than 10 days after an attack by Ukrainian forces inside Russian territory.

His comments came a day after Russian officials accused Ukraine of destroying a key bridge over the Sim River that runs through the border area, as Kiev seeks to disrupt Russian troop movements in the area.

“General (Oleksandr) Syrskyi reported on strengthening the positions of our troops in the Kursk region and expanding the secure zone,” Zelensky said on Telegram after a meeting with the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian military.