Russia announced today, Monday, that it had repulsed a “large-scale attack” by Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk region, while Kiev remained silent in this regard, continuing not to reveal information about the major counterattack it had been preparing for months.

And the Russian Ministry of Defense announced, in a statement, that attacks had been repelled on “five sectors of the front towards the south of the Donetsk region” on the morning of June 4.

And she added that the goals of the attack were not achieved in breaching the Russian lines, speaking of heavy losses among the Ukrainian army.

Destroy a military vehicle

The statement stated that the chief of staff of the Russian army and the commander of operations in Ukraine, General Valery Gerasimov, “was during this period in one of the advanced command posts in this direction.”

Today, Monday, a local official said that Ukrainian forces launched a large-scale offensive in the Zaporizhia region (south).

“This morning, Ukrainian forces launched an offensive on a larger scale than yesterday. The situation is worrying,” the Russian news agency Tass quoted the official as saying.

The Ukrainian authorities did not talk about these facts. Its army recently stated that there would be no announcement of the start of the counterattack it announced months ago.

Kyiv is silent

The Ukrainian army said today, Monday, that it had no information about this attack, which Russia says Kiev launched on five points on the front lines in Donetsk.

A spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added, in response to a question, “We do not have such information and do not comment on any kind” of these operations.

In a video recording posted by Oleksiy Reznikov, Minister of Defense of Ukraine, yesterday, Sunday, on Twitter, his country’s army seemed to be calling on the soldiers to remain silent, and the video clip was accompanied by the phrase “plans love silence.”

Russian experts and soldiers expect the Ukrainian forces to escalate their attacks to test the waters, before launching the major offensive.