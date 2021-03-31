The Russian authorities announced on Wednesday the registration of the first vaccine against the coronavirus that could be used in animals, after a process of clinical trials since October with dogs, cats, minks and other species.

The deputy director of the Russian veterinary and phytosanitary control body (Rosseljoznadzor), Konstantin Savenkov, stressed that the vaccine, called Carnivac-Cov, “is the first and so far the only compound in the world to prevent Covid-19 disease in animals.”

Likewise, he has stated that it is expected that the industrial scale production of the vaccine “start in April” in one of the plants of the Federal Center for the Protection of Animal Health, as reported by the Russian news agency Sputnik.

Savenkov has emphasized that clinical trials have shown that the vaccine is safe and that the animals that received it developed antibodies against the coronavirus, which last at least six months, although the Rosseljoznadzor scientists continue their studies on this point.

On the other hand, he has argued that the vaccine will be of great importance, since it has been shown that some species are susceptible to coronavirus, including cases detected in mink farms in several European countries, including Spain.

