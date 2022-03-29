Russia will “radically” reduce its military activity near kyiv and Chernigov in Ukraine, after “significant” negotiations between the two countries’ delegations in Istanbul, Russian negotiators said on Tuesday.

(Also read: ‘Russia has neither tried nor intends to interfere in Colombia’)

“As the negotiations on a neutrality agreement and the non-nuclear status of Ukraine enter a practical dimension (…), it was decided, in order to increase confidence, to radically reduce military activity towards kyiv and Chernigov,” the statement said. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexandre Fomine in Istanbul. The head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinksi, called the negotiations “meaningful.”

The peace negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul have concluded for today, according to sources from the Ukrainian embassy in Ankara.

It has not yet been confirmed whether the talks will continue tomorrow in the Bosphorus city, as initially planned.

So far, the two parties have met in person on three occasions – on February 28, March 3 and March 7 – on Belarusian territory, while on the 10th they met in Antalya (Turkey).

Macron speaks with Putin

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, will hold a new telephone call with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on Tuesday, at a time when Ukraine and Turkey have started a round of negotiations with the aim of ending the fighting. The two leaders will speak at 4:30 p.m. local time (2:30 p.m. GMT), the Elysium said.