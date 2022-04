Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference in Moscow, February 18, 2022.| Photo: EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHEMETOV /

O Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrovsaid this Friday (01), during his official visit to India, that there has been some progress in negotiations on the neutrality status of Ukraine, including a rapprochement of positions on the situation in the Donbass regions.

“There is some progress admitting the impossibility of Ukraine being part of any bloc,” said the head of Russian diplomacy on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. Lavror also said negotiators had found “an understanding” about the situation in the disputed Donbass region.

Lavrov made the remarks during his two-day official visit to India, a country that has maintained a neutral profile since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, refraining from condemning the aggression at the UN General Assembly.

The Russian minister met with the Indian Chancellor Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who thanked the neutral stance in the conflict for considering the matter “in its entirety, not just one of the parties”. “We always respect each other’s interests (…) and that was the meaning of our conversation that covered all bilateral areas”, summarized the Russian minister, at the press conference after the meeting.

In addition to discussing the situation in Ukraine, the meeting between Lavrov and Jaishankar should also help the two countries develop effective payment mechanisms to continue their commercial transactions, despite the international sanctions that weigh on the Russian economy.