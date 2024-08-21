Moscow, Kyiv (Agencies)

Russia’s electoral commission announced yesterday that it would postpone local elections in seven municipalities in the Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces launched an offensive more than two weeks ago. “The elections will be held in these areas when it is possible to fully ensure the safety of voters,” the commission said, but added that elections for local governors, which begin next week, will go ahead as planned in the rest of the region. Early voting for regional governors is scheduled to begin on August 28 and end on September 8. In other news, the Russian military announced yesterday that its forces had taken control of a new village in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense reported in its daily briefing that Russian forces took control of the village of “Gilan” located between the cities of “Donetsk” and “Pokrovsk”, which is a part of the front witnessing the fiercest fighting.