Russia suspends its participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty. This was announced by the country’s president, Vladimir Putin, during his annual speech to the Federal Assembly on Tuesday.

“I have to announce today that Russia is suspending its participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty. I reiterate: it does not leave the agreement, but rather suspends its participation,” the president announced during his speech.

The agreement, also known as START III o New START, it will not be abandoned, but Moscow suspends its participation in it. According to Putin, Russia is ready to carry out nuclear weapons testsbut it will not be the first to do so.

“In this situation, the Russian Defense Ministry and Rosatom must ensure readiness to approve Russian nuclear weapons. Of course, we are not going to do it first, but if the US conducts a test, we will do it too,” Putin said. .

Putin explained that in order to resume its participation in the treaty, Moscow must understand how the joint NATO arsenal will be accounted for.

“Before we return to the discussion on this issue, we need to understand what the North Atlantic Alliance countries like France and the UK are claiming and how we are going to account for their strategic arsenals, i.e. the alliance’s full attack potential.” said.

In February of this year, NATO demanded that Russia allow inspections of Russian nuclear and defense facilities, which has been described as absurd, since it has pointed out that “the West is directly involved in the Kiev regime’s attempts to attack the bases of Russian strategic aviation”.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he “regrets” Russia’s decision to suspend its participation in the treaty. “During the last years, Russia has violated and walked out of key arms control agreements. With today’s decision on New START, the entire arms control architecture has been dismantled,” he said during a press conference.

START III o Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty was signed by Russia and the US in Prague, Czech Republic on April 8, 2010 and was extended without preconditions for five years in February 2021. Under the agreement, the parties pledged to reduce their nuclear forces up to 700 carriers, 1,550 nuclear warheads and 800 launchers.