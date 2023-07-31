How did you feel about the content of this article?

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. | Photo: EFE

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced on Monday (31) additional security measures to protect infrastructure from Ukrainian sea and air attacks.

“Given the situation created, the decision was taken to adopt additional measures to improve the defense against attacks by sea and in the air”, said the minister during a meeting with the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Shoigu admitted that Kiev focused on “terrorist attacks against the civilian infrastructure of cities and other populations of the Russian Federation”.

The reason would be, according to the minister, the “bankrupt” Ukrainian counter-offensive launched on June 4, despite having “the support of western sponsors”.

For this reason, the Russian Army has also intensified its attacks in recent weeks against Ukrainian military installations, including those participating in “the commission of terrorist acts”.

Russian authorities on Sunday denounced drone strikes against Moscow and the annexed Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea.

“The facades of two office towers in the city were slightly damaged. There are no casualties or injuries,” wrote the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergey Sobyanin.

The Russian Ministry of Defense specified that the drones hit two buildings in the skyscraper complex of the financial and business center known as Moscow City.