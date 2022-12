How did you feel about this article?

Russia and China will hold joint naval exercises in the waters of the East China Sea from the 21st to the 27th of this month, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Monday.

The exercises, called “Naval Interaction” and which have been held annually since 2012, this time include artillery shooting and missile launching practices, the ministry said in a statement.

According to the Defense, the Russian and Chinese ships will rehearse coordinated maneuvers to combat submarines that use weapons.

“The main objective of the exercises is the strengthening of naval cooperation between Russia and the People’s Republic of China and the preservation of peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region,” the press release states.

On the Russian side, the cruiser “Varyag”, flagship of the Russian Pacific Fleet, the frigate “Marshal Shaposhnikov” and the corvettes “Aldar Tsydenzhapov” and “Sovershennyi” will participate in the joint exercises.

Planes and helicopters from the Russian Pacific Fleet and Chinese Navy will join these maneuvers, which will send two destroyers, two patrol boats, a diesel submarine and a supply ship to the exercise area.

In addition to naval exercises, Russia and China jointly carry out regular air patrol missions in the Asia-Pacific region using strategic aircraft.