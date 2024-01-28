The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Sunday that Russian forces were able to thwart 3 attacks by Ukrainian forces, and neutralized 330 Ukrainian soldiers in different areas of the fighting fronts.

The ministry said, in a statement, “The South Group, affiliated with the Russian forces, in cooperation with artillery systems and heavy flamethrowers, thwarted three attacks launched by assault groups of the 24th and 80th airborne mechanized assault brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Shumi, Kirovo and Georgievka,” according to what the agency reported. Russian “Sputnik” news.

The Ministry noted the destruction of equipment belonging to the 22nd, 28th, 42nd and 17th Brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Krasnoye, Andreevka, Klychevka and Kurdyumovka.

The ministry added that units of the “Vostok” group, supported by artillery fire, thwarted an attack launched by a group of the 128th Air Defense Brigade in the village of “Brytnoye”, in the Zaporizhzhya region, and destroyed the manpower of the Ukrainian 79th Airborne Brigade in Novomikhaylovka.

The Ministry confirmed that the total losses of the Ukrainian forces in this direction, throughout the day, amounted to 330 soldiers, tanks, two infantry combat vehicles, four small trucks, and a self-propelled artillery facility “Gvozdika”, in addition to an electronic warfare station.