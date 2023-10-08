The Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Sunday that Russian forces bombed units of the Ukrainian army in the southern Donetsk region, killing and wounding about 185 Ukrainian soldiers, in addition to losses in military equipment.

The ministry said, in a statement, “In the direction of southern Donetsk, units of the Eastern Combat Group repelled an attack launched by an assault group of the 127th Regional Defense Brigade near the settlement of Priutnoye in the Zaporozhye region,” according to what was reported by the Russian “TASS” news agency.

The statement added that “attack and military aircraft launched an attack on personnel and equipment of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Army near the Novomikhaylovka settlement” in Donetsk.

The statement said that the Ukrainian army suffered about 185 dead and wounded soldiers, three armored combat vehicles, two automatic vehicles, and a D-20 cannon in the southern Donetsk region during the past 24 hours.