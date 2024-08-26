Moscow, Kyiv (Al-Ittihad, agencies)

The Russian Defense Ministry announced yesterday that it had carried out a “large-scale” strike with missiles and drones targeting energy facilities in Ukraine, while Kiev reported attacks that affected 15 regions in the country.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement: “The Russian Armed Forces carried out a large-scale strike with long-range, high-precision weapons launched from the air, from the sea and from drones that targeted important energy facilities that enable the functioning of the military-industrial complex in Ukraine. All targets were hit.”

For his part, the Russian website “Sputnik” quoted the coordinator of the secret action groups in the Nikolaev region, Sergei Lebedev, as saying yesterday that dozens of explosions rocked Kiev and its suburbs yesterday morning.

“It is really difficult to count the number of explosions in Kyiv, but there are about 10, including in the city suburbs,” Lebedev said.

He pointed out that a strike was directed at an energy facility in Odessa, and explained that “in Volyn, a strike was carried out at a Ukrainian army position.”

He reported that electricity was cut off in almost the entire city of Ivano-Frankivsk in Ukraine, and part of the city was closed by the army. Strikes were also carried out on the city of Stryi in Lviv province, one of which was accompanied by a powerful explosion, after which electricity was cut off there.

He added that in Khmelnytsky, attacks were carried out on the southern part of the city and the district.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that “Russian forces launched an attack on Ukraine with more than 100 missiles and more than 100 remotely piloted drones.”

Zelensky added that “one of the biggest blows was dealt to Ukraine, and the energy sector suffered greatly,” noting that “the energy sector suffered severe damage.”