How did you feel about the content of this article?

Launch of new Suyoz-2.1b carrier rocket from Plesetsk Cosmodrome | Photo: Reproduction / Ministry of Defense of Russia

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced, this Monday (7), the launch of a new Suyoz-2.1b carrier rocket from the Plesetsk cosmodrome, with a military satellite on board.

“At 16:20 Moscow time (10:20 GMT), from the state test cosmodrome (Plesetsk cosmodrome), in the Arkhangelsk region, a Soyuz-2.1b medium-class carrier rocket was launched with a space apparatus of interest to the Defense,” the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, it is the third Russian equipment sent into space in 2023. The previous launches took place on March 23 and May 27.

Russia, embroiled in the Ukraine war since February 2022, has launched a number of military satellites since then, several of them in December last year. Two were launched into orbit in November and another three in October.

In August 2022, another military satellite, Kosmos-2558, was launched after launches of other communications, navigation and military equipment carried out in March, April, May and July, also controlled by the Russian Aerospace Force.