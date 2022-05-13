Saturday, May 14, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Russia announces it will cut electricity delivery to Finland

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 13, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Consulate of Finland in Saint Petersburg

Consulate of Finland in Saint Petersburg.

Photo:

EFE/EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Consulate of Finland in Saint Petersburg.

The measure will come into force as of this Saturday, as announced by the importing company.

Russia to suspend power supply to Finland on Saturdayannounced this Friday the importing company, at a time of growing tensions between the two countries for the Nordic country’s rapprochement with NATO after the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

“We are forced to suspend the importation of electricity from May 14“, indicated the operator RAO Nordic, a subsidiary of the Russian state group InterRAO, based in Helsinki. The company “does not have the capacity to make payments for electricity imported from Russia,” he explained.

DEVELOPING NEWS…

AFP

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Russia #announces #cut #electricity #delivery #Finland

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Culture - 'The Wilds', 'Doctor Strange 2' and 'Tranchées': our recommendations on the screens

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.