Russia announces it will cut electricity delivery to Finland

Consulate of Finland in Saint Petersburg.
EFE/EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV
Consulate of Finland in Saint Petersburg.
The measure will come into force as of this Saturday, as announced by the importing company.
May 13, 2022, 11:19 AM
Russia to suspend power supply to Finland on Saturdayannounced this Friday the importing company, at a time of growing tensions between the two countries for the Nordic country’s rapprochement with NATO after the Russian offensive in Ukraine.
“We are forced to suspend the importation of electricity from May 14“, indicated the operator RAO Nordic, a subsidiary of the Russian state group InterRAO, based in Helsinki. The company “does not have the capacity to make payments for electricity imported from Russia,” he explained.
AFP
May 13, 2022, 11:19 AM
