Izvestia: Laptop prices to rise by 10% by September

Distributors are preparing to raise prices on laptops in Russia by up to 10 percent by September. This was reported “News”.

It is noted that such a measure is connected with the growth of prices for computer components. Difficulties also arise due to problems in settlements with manufacturers and logistics, experts interviewed by the publication emphasize.

“The price of laptops is primarily affected by the processor – this is the most expensive element. In the current situation, it turns out that the cheaper the laptop, the greater the increase in its price in percentage terms,” ​​the source told the publication.

It was previously reported that Russian scientists would begin assembling an experimental model of a photonic processor in August. The project was created in the interests of implementing a megascience class photonic computing machine by 2030. The processor model was developed as part of the scientific program of the National Center for Physics and Mathematics (NCPM).