Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced on Friday that his country's army had achieved gains on the battle fronts in different regions of Ukraine.

Shoigu said, during a meeting in the capital, Moscow, with senior officers from the Russian army, “Our units are advancing and expanding the area under their control and improving their position on the front line.”

The Russian Defense Minister added, “After the failure of Ukraine's counterattack, the Russian Armed Forces have the strategic initiative on the entire front line.”

Shoigu explained that the Russian army took control of the villages of Tabayevka and Krokhmalny in the Kharkiv region in eastern Ukraine and the village of Vesely near Bakhmut in the Donbas region.