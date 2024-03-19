“France prepares to send 2000 soldiers to Ukraine”. News arrives from Russia which Paris immediately denies, in a back-and-forth that contributes to further raising tension on the Moscow-Nato axis. The person calling France into question is Sergei Naryshkin, director of Russia's foreign intelligence (SVR): “France is preparing to send 2,000 men to Ukraine”, he says, as reported by the Tass agency.

Moscow's provocation and Paris' response

Naryshkin's words are triggered by the considerations expressed recently by French President Emmanuel Macron, who has not categorically ruled out the possibility of sending soldiers to the theater of war. French soldiers, Naryshkin says, would become “a legitimate and priority target” for Moscow and they would meet the “fate of all the French who came to the territory of the Russian world with a sword.”

From Paris, the response from the Transalpine Ministry of Defense was immediate, denying the news: “The maneuvers orchestrated by Sergei Naryshkin, director of the foreign secret services, once again shows the systematic use of disinformation by Russia. We consider this provocation irresponsible “.

The Pentagon: “We will not abandon Ukraine”

Ukraine does not ask its Western partners for soldiers and continues to solicit arms supplies. The main issue is represented by the 60 billion dollar package that the United States has prepared but not sent. The weapons are included in a law that the Senate approved. The House of Representatives with a Republican majority has not yet voted and the process appears complex to say the least.

The countries of the Defense Contact Group on Ukraine meet in Ramstein, Germany. “The message today is clear, the United States will not let Ukraine fail. This coalition and the free world will not let Ukraine fail,” says US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

A reassurance that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky receives without settling. “Since the beginning of March, the Russians have used 130 different types of missiles, over 320 Shahed drones and almost 900 guided bombs,” says the Kiev leader, highlighting that “every day and night, Russia uses drones, missiles and bombs led to wage a terrorist war against our people, against Ukrainian cities and villages.”

“Ukraine has demonstrated that it is capable of successfully shooting down Russian terrorist missiles and drones and also destroying military aircraft”, continues the Ukrainian president, adding that “but we need more protectionin particular of a truly realistic number of air defense systems that our partners possess.”

“Patriots and other systems must do what they were designed to do: protect lives and not collect dust in storage,” he concludes, thanking “everyone in the world who understands this and helps us save lives.”