The Japanese authorities have presented a note of protest to the Russian government against the military exercises organized by Moscow, starting tomorrow, in the area around the Kuril Islands, defined by the Japanese “Northern Territories” and the subject of a historic dispute between the two nations. Tokyo has announced that the protest note was delivered after the Russian authorities officially notified the Japanese coast guard of the holding of exercises between April 18 and 22 in the southern part of the islands, as reported by the Japanese media. It is not the first time that Japan has asked Russia not to carry out military exercises in the Kuril Islands area.

Japanese government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno explained that these exercises include the launch of missiles near Iturup Island and some aerial maneuvers in an area controlled by Tokyo. “We protested that there is an increase in the Russian presence in the Northern Territories and this contradicts the position expressed by our country,” Matsuno said.

However, the Russian Foreign Ministry specified that the area is “an integral part of Russian territory and that the Russian identity in the area is indisputable”. Since the middle of the last century, Moscow and Tokyo have been trying to negotiate the fate of the archipelago, inhabited by a few thousand Japanese citizens.