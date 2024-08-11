Pushkov: Elon Musk is increasingly involved in American and world politics

The head of the Federation Council Commission on Information Policy, Alexei Pushkov, announced the inclusion of American entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk in politics. He reported this in his Telegram-channel.

According to him, Musk is involved not only in American but also in world politics, and he does it “in different ways.” On the one hand, he questioned Nicolas Maduro’s victory in the Venezuelan presidential elections, and on the other, he criticized the UK authorities for “persecuting white Britons protesting against the permissiveness of migrants.”

“In recent days, he has shown himself to be one of the most active opponents of the introduction of biological men into women’s sports, which is what the Paris Olympics scandalously ‘made famous’ for,” Pushkov emphasized.

Earlier, Elon Musk responded to the suspension of X’s work in Venezuela by jokingly threatening to burn off Nicolas Maduro’s moustache with a space laser.