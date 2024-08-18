Russia announced today, Sunday, that it had taken control of the village of “Sveridonevka” in Ukraine, about 15 km from the city of “Pokrovsk”, the important hub in eastern Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces had taken control of the village of Sveredonovka in eastern Ukraine “thanks to intensive movements.”

In recent days, the Russian army announced its control over several villages in this sector, where its forces have been making progress since taking control of “Ocheretini” at the beginning of last May.

This progress indicates the continued pressure on the eastern front.

Fighting also continues in the Donbass basin, where the Russian army has the advantage over smaller Ukrainian forces.

Pokrovsk is located on an important route leading to the Ukrainian strongholds of Chasiv Yar and Kostyantnyivka.

In recent days, Ukrainian authorities have called on residents to evacuate their homes as Russian forces advance.