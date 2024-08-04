Moscow (AFP)

Russia announced yesterday that it had taken control of a new village in eastern Ukraine, continuing its slow advance on the front. The Russian Defense Ministry announced in its daily report that it had taken control of the village of Novoselivka Percha, in the eastern region of Donetsk, where most of the fighting is taking place. The ministry indicated that “units of the Central Group of Forces took control of the town of Novoselivka Percha, during active operations.” This village is located about twenty kilometers from the city of Avdiivka, which Russian forces took control of in February 2024.