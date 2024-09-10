Moscow (Agencies)

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that it had taken control of the city of Krasnogorivka, in eastern Ukraine, in addition to three villages in different parts of the Donetsk region, while Ukraine launched the largest drone attack on the Moscow region to date.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it had made further gains in eastern Ukraine, media reports said, adding that Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk region had failed to distract Moscow and disrupt its offensive in Donbas.

Russia’s Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu was quoted by the RIA news agency as saying that Ukraine’s incursion into the Kursk region, which began on August 6, was aimed at improving Kiev’s negotiating position and distracting forces in Donbass, adding, “But we have enough forces, and we are continuing our offensive.”

Meanwhile, Ukraine launched its largest drone attack yet on the Moscow region yesterday, killing one woman, damaging dozens of homes and diverting about 50 flights away from airports around the capital.

Russia said it had destroyed at least 20 Ukrainian attack drones flying over the Moscow region and 124 more over eight other regions. The Moscow region is home to more than 21 million people.

Russian authorities said at least one person was killed near Moscow, three of Moscow’s four airports were closed for more than six hours and nearly 50 flights were diverted.

The Kremlin considered the recent Ukrainian drone attacks on the Moscow region as confirmation of their war policy.

“We must continue the special military operation to protect ourselves from such incidents,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by Russian state news agencies, using the Russian government’s official description of the war in Ukraine. The Russian defense ministry said earlier on Monday that it had shot down 144 drones over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Voronezh, Lipetsk, Kaluga and Tula regions, as well as the Moscow region. Kyiv said Russia had attacked it overnight with 46 drones, 38 of which were destroyed by Ukraine.