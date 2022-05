How did you feel about this matter?

Ukrainian soldiers are transported after evacuation at the Azovstal steelworks this week: plant was the last focus of resistance in Mariupol | Photo: EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO GUERRA

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Choigu announced on Friday (20) the complete surrender of the Ukrainian resistance at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, after the last 531 fighters who were there surrendered.

According to the ministry’s spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, among the last to surrender are the commanders of the Azov Battalion, a nationalist regiment with a neo-Nazi profile that was integrated into the Ukrainian army and which, according to the Russian government, is formed by criminals of war.

According to Konashenkov, the commander of the Azov Battalion was evacuated in an armored car. The general, however, did not disclose the name of the Ukrainian fighter.

This is likely to be Denis Prokorenko, who on Friday morning, in a video, had expressed confidence that resistance fighters in Azovstal would be involved in exchanges for Russian prisoners of war.

Konashenkov also gave no details on the fate of the Ukrainian fighters who were at the steel plant.

Previously, a part of Azovstal’s fighters had been taken to Russian territory, while another to areas controlled by pro-Russian militias that command the province of Donetsk.

Since last Sunday, 2,439 Ukrainian fighters have surrendered, mostly members of the Azov Battalion, according to Russian sources.

In the morning, Choigu had reported the evacuation of 177 civilians from the plant, including 85 women and 47 minors. All were sheltered in the facility, which suffered heavy attacks for weeks.