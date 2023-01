How did you feel about the content of this article?

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a 36-hour truce due to Christmas, celebrated by the Orthodox on January 7 | Photo: EFE/EPA/MIKHAEL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered a 36-hour ceasefire from 12:00 on Friday (6) in Moscow (06:00 GMT) along the entire frontline of the fighting. in Ukraine, the Kremlin said. The Ukrainian government, however, rejected the truce and made it conditional on Russian withdrawal from the occupied areas.

According to a note released by the Russian presidency, the head of state’s decision responds to an appeal by Patriarch Cyril, of the Russian Orthodox Church, for a Christmas truce, which the Orthodox celebrate on January 7.

“Due to the fact that a large number of Orthodox citizens live in the zone of military actions, we call on the Ukrainian side to declare a ceasefire regime that will allow them to go to churches on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day,” says the communicated.

This is the first time that the Russian president has called for a ceasefire on all fronts since he began the military offensive in Ukraine on February 24 last year. Cyril’s appeal, however, was not well received in Kyiv.

“The Russian Orthodox Church’s declaration of a ‘Christmas truce’ is a cynical trap and a propaganda element,” Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the Ukrainian presidency, wrote on Twitter.

He said there will only be a “temporary truce” when Russia leaves the occupied territories.