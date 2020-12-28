Russia will send Lieutenant Colonel Mitko Borisov, Assistant Military Attaché at the Bulgarian Embassy in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry reports.

The corresponding note was handed over to the Bulgarian Ambassador Atanas Krystin, who was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry today.

Mitko Borisov has been declared persona non grata and must leave the territory of the Russian Federation no later than 72 hours later.

Such measures were taken in response to the expulsion of a Russian diplomat from Sofia.

Earlier it became known that Bulgaria is expelling a representative of the Russian Federation because of charges of espionage.