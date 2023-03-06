Ministry of Finance: budget deficit in Russia amounted to 2.58 trillion rubles

In January-February of this year, the federal budget deficit in Russia amounted to 2.58 trillion rubles. This is stated in a post published on site Ministry of Finance.

At the same time, according to preliminary estimates, budget revenues in the reporting period amounted to 3.16 trillion rubles, which is 25 percent lower than the revenues for the same period last year. The volume of federal budget expenditures in January-February 2023 amounted to 5.74 trillion rubles, exceeding the figures for the same period last year by 52 percent. “Preliminary estimates of the execution of the federal budget in January-February of this year correspond to the dynamics laid down in the formation of the main characteristics for 2023 within the framework of the budget law,” the report says.

Earlier, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that the level of the country’s public debt at the beginning of 2023 is 15.1 percent of GDP. According to him, low debt is an advantage that allows you to more freely conduct operations in the financial market and receive loans to finance budget expenditures in the future.