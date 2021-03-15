The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) signed agreements with Spain, Italy, France and Germany for the vaccine production against the Sputnik V coronavirus, according to the Sputnik agency, alluding to a statement from the fund’s general director, Kiril Dimtriev.

“The RDIF reached agreements with companies from Italy, Spain, France and Germany to launch the production of Sputnik V. Negotiations are underway with a series of producers to increase production in the European Union, which” will allow the initiation of the active supplies of the Russian vaccine to the European market once the approval of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has been received “, Dimitriev asserted.

In addition, he informed that the RDIF and its partners are willing to start shipments to EU countries that register the Sputnik V vaccine on their own. The Russian authorities said they were willing to hand over 50 million doses to Europeans as of June.

This vaccine, developed by the Nikolai Gamaleya Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology with funding from the RDIF and approved in Russia on August 11, 2020, was the first registered coronavirus vaccine in the world and has an efficacy of 91.6 percent. , based on the results of clinical studies.

The drug was registered for emergency use already in more than 50 countries. The vaccine is awaiting EMA approval for use in the EU, but some European countries, such as Hungary and Slovakia, have already authorized it.

Initially greeted with skepticism abroad, Sputnik V has convinced a dozen countries and the scientific journal The Lancet validated its reliability in February.

Russia often accuses Western countries of campaigning against Sputnik V, hinting that Moscow launched vaccine diplomacy to sow discord in Europe.

The EU is facing difficulties in the supply of anticovid vaccines developed by Western pharmaceutical groups.

Source: agencies