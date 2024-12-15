Moscow has also helped allied countries such as Belarus and North Korea so that their personnel leave Damascus.

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced this Sunday the beginning of a process of partial evacuation of its diplomatic staff in Damascus and other allied countries in the Syrian capital, now under the control of an opposition that has defeated President Bashar al Assad, Moscow’s strategic ally.

«On December 15, a flight special team of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Ministry of Defense has transported, from the Khmeimim air base, personnel of the Russian foreign missions in Damascus to the Chkalovsky airport,” the Situation and Crisis Center (DSCC) of the Ministry of Defense has announced. Russian Foreign Affairs on its Telegram channel.

Russia has also assisted in the evacuation processes of diplomatic personnel from Belarus, North Korea and Abkhazia, state ‘de facto’ independent of Georgia with the support of Russia, according to a Europa Press note.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs concludes the statement by assuring that this evacuation will not affect the performance of the Embassy in the Syrian capital, which will continue working.