The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that Moscow is ready to file a case regarding the explosions that struck the two Nord Stream pipelines before the judiciary if the West does not open an investigation into this matter.

The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which transport gas under the Baltic Sea, suffered a series of explosions in September 2022, seven months after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine.

No party has claimed responsibility for the explosions yet.

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said that Russia had filed what she described as “preliminary lawsuits” against four countries based on the International Convention for the Suppression of Terrorist Bombings and the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism issued in 1997 and 1999, respectively.

She added, “The preliminary stage for settling the dispute has now begun, which is a mandatory stage stipulated in the two agreements.”

She continued, “If the issue is not resolved at this stage, Russia intends to take the matter to court and appeal to the International Court of Justice regarding the violation by the concerned countries of their obligations under the two agreements.”

“Other countries that may be related to the Nord Stream explosions are next on the list,” she said.

Moscow said, on more than one occasion, that the attack was carried out by Western countries, which the latter denies.