Vladimir Putin’s government released this Thursday (28) the federal budget for the next three years | Photo: EFE/EPA/MIKHAIL METZEL/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN

Russia will increase its military spending by 67.65% for 2024 compared to this year, according to a document published this Thursday (28) by the Russian Ministry of Finance on the 2024-2026 federal budget.

This year, 6.5 billion rubles (around R$337 million) were allocated to Defense and, for next year, an investment of 10.8 billion rubles (around R$559 million) was announced. to finance equipment used in the war in Ukraine.

For the last two years of the federal budget, 2025 and 2026, the Russian Ministry of Finance foresees slightly lower spending in the area: 8.6 billion rubles (about R$440 million) and 7.5 billion rubles (about R$388 million).

Defense spending in 2024 will be among the highest in the Russian government, surpassed only by spending on social policy, which the ministry estimated at 20.7 billion rubles (about R$1 billion), almost double the military budget .

Military spending remained relatively stable until 2021 in Russia, before the war in Ukraine, when 3.6 billion rubles (about R$186 million) were allocated, but the number almost doubled in 2023. The folder did not include data 2022 in your report.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov justified the increase in Russian military spending, highlighting that “it is absolutely necessary as they continue to be in a state of hybrid warfare unleashed against Russia. Therefore, they continue the special military operation, which generates large expenses,” he said.