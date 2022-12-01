Home page politics

Of: Franziska Black

Split

Picture from November 30: Sergey Lavrov in the Belarusian embassy in Moscow © Stanislav Krasilnikov/Imago

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will address the media this Thursday. With news on possible negotiations? News ticker on diplomacy in the Ukraine war.

With News to peace negotiations ? Lavrov appears before the media

to ? Lavrov appears before the media Ex-US General to the Ukraine war : End only through negotiated settlement

to the : End only through negotiated settlement This News ticker to the diplomatic events surrounding the Ukraine war is updated regularly.

Update from December 1st, 9:29 am: Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues to hope that the traffic light coalition will deliver Patriot air defense systems. Such a decision by Berlin would be “historic”, said the Ukrainian President in his recent video speech. So far, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) only wants to use the systems to help Poland secure its airspace. However, Warsaw believes it makes more sense to station it on Ukrainian soil.

Ukraine-News: Lavrov-PC expected on “Peace in Europe”.

First report from December 1st: Moscow – The tone in the Ukraine-Russia talks is still not encouraging. The Russian foreign minister even called Ukrainian citizens “consumables” – for the West. Shortly before, Poland had uninvited him, the background was Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin’s war of aggression against Ukraine. “Unprecedented and provocative,” the Foreign Ministry in Moscow complained to Warsaw.

With news about war negotiations? Lavrov appears before the media

The foreign ministers of the OSCE member states are meeting on Thursday (December 1) in Lodz, Poland – Sergey Lavrov will hold a press conference in Moscow from 9 a.m. The topic: “Security in Europe”, according to the official announcement. Another topic could be the Russian attack on Ukraine – still just a “special military operation” in Kremlin terms. From the Western point of view, this is exactly what endangers security in Europe.

Ex-US general on Ukraine war: End only through negotiated settlement

Meanwhile, former US four-star general and former CIA boss David Petraeus is certain that there will be no military victor in the conflict. The war will end with a negotiated solution, he said daily mirror on November 30 – although neither Putin nor his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy are willing to talk at the moment.

According to Petraeus, Putin “still believes that Russia can suffer longer than the Ukrainians, Europeans and Americans”. Petraeus also assumes that Putin will be taught better. But that will take time. (frs)