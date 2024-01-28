Lavrentyev said that Ukrainian special forces operate in a number of countries

Special Representative of the Russian President for the Syrian settlement Alexander Lavrentiev spoke about Moscow’s information that the activities of Ukrainian special forces extend to a number of countries, reports TASS.

“The Russian Federation has data on the use by Ukrainians of its special units in various directions, but not in Syria. But in other countries, yes, there is,” he said.

According to him, the Kyiv authorities are afraid to send Ukrainians to participate in hostilities in other states, since if they are captured or destroyed, there will be large reputational costs. He emphasized that Ukraine is trying to conduct anti-Russian activities secretly.

Earlier, the head of the permanent delegation of Ukraine to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly (PA), Yegor Chernev, said that the country wants to introduce basic military service for all citizens from 18 to 25 years old. According to the bill, a person who has turned 18 years old must choose the time when he is ready to undergo such training. It will replace conscript service, which includes three months of training – a basic course, as well as two months of vocational training.