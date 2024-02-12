Naryshkin: The USA and Great Britain want to appoint a special envoy for Ukraine

The United States and Great Britain are convincing other G7 states to appoint a “special envoy” for Ukraine, said Sergei Naryshkin, director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR).

According to him, it is assumed that he will have constant access to the country’s President Vladimir Zelensky and know about all his plans.

NATO Secretary General is applying for the role of special envoy for Ukraine

Naryshkin explained that the appointment of a special envoy will become another mechanism for direct external control of Ukraine. In addition to monitoring Zelensky, the person in this position will have other tasks, the director of the SVR said.

The "Special Envoy" will also have to block the steps of the Ukrainian leadership that are not coordinated with Washington and London, proposing instead the correct solutions, from the point of view of the Anglo-Saxons.

According to Naryshkin, Russophobic politicians are vying for the role of special envoy, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is mentioned among them. At the same time, the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service is confident that any of the possible appointees “will not be able to stay afloat for long in the Kiev swamp of mutual hatred, intrigue, deception, flattery and betrayal.”

In addition, Naryshkin noted that the United States and Great Britain began to fear betrayal from representatives of the Kyiv elite due to failures at the front. According to him, they can try to “play ahead” and go to the winning side. “Such fears are completely justified – the first ones have already begun,” noted the director of the SVR.

Naryshkin previously stated the West’s desire to remove Zelensky

The head of the Foreign Intelligence Service previously spoke about the “puppetry of the Kyiv regime.” In particular, he stated that Western countries would eventually refuse to support the current authorities of Ukraine.

“Alien to most Ukrainians, the puppet Kiev regime, which carried out bloody massacres in the Donbass, Odessa, and many other cities and villages of Ukraine, will ultimately inevitably be abandoned by its overseas masters,” Naryshkin said.

In addition, according to his information, the West is increasingly discussing the need to replace Vladimir Zelensky as President of Ukraine due to his controversial decisions, arbitrariness and the increased level of corruption in the country. Another reason was Zelensky’s loss of “the ability to maneuver in a conflict with Russia in the interests of Washington and its allies,” Naryshkin noted.

Zakharova admitted the fact that Zelensky was wiretapped by the United States

Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova also spoke about possible surveillance of the actions of Vladimir Zelensky and ex-commander-in-chief of the country's Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny. She stated this against the backdrop of news that appeared in the American media about a conversation between the president and the military leader. Its leak, according to the diplomat, could have occurred in three cases: in the first case, the information was transmitted to the United States by witnesses to the conversation, in the second case, by the participants themselves. The third option is that American intelligence agencies are listening to Ukrainian politicians.