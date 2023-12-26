Ambassador Lyublinsky: Austrian money for restoring the Ukrainian economy goes to the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Russian Ambassador in Vienna Dmitry Lyublinsky said that the money allocated by Austria to restore the Ukrainian economy goes to the needs of the country's Armed Forces (AFU). His words lead RIA News.

The diplomat emphasized that the Austrian side is participating in the endless pumping of the republic with Western weapons, sending funds to the Peace Fund of the European Union (EU). He clarified that Vienna donated more than 150 million euros per year in the form of donations for the restoration of the Ukrainian economy, and the government directly allocated another 80 million.

“Yes, we have not yet talked about direct arms supplies. There is no doubt that these funds are used to finance the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and not at all for peaceful projects,” Lyubinsky said.

He called it a rhetorical question how such a situation fits with the principles of neutrality. According to him, Austria has a lot to lose on the international stage, while gains are very doubtful.

Earlier, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said that Vienna is against the start of negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the European Union. He emphasized that the republic’s accession should not come at the expense of other countries that have long been on their way to the European Union.