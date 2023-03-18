Permanent Representative to the UN Nebenzia: the extension of the grain deal depends on the fulfillment of the requirements of the Russian Federation

Russia will consider the possibility of extending the “product” deal after 60 days, subject to the fulfillment of Moscow’s requirements. This was stated by Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya in a letter to Deputy Secretary General of the organization Martin Griffiths and Secretary General of the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rebecca Greenspan, reports RIA News.

Russia is not opposed to extending the Black Sea Grain Initiative until May 18, Nebenzia noted, but its further fate will depend on tangible progress in the implementation of the memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN Secretariat to assist in the promotion of Russian food and fertilizers to global markets.

The letter announced the conditions for extending the grain deal, in particular, the connection of Rosselkhozbank to the SWIFT system, the resumption of supplies of agricultural equipment to Russia, the lifting of restrictions on Russian cargo ships, the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline, and the restoration of the activities of Russian companies engaged in the production of fertilizers.

Earlier, Russia notified all participants in the grain deal that the agreement had been extended for 60 days.