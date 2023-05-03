Nebenzya: Russia’s chairmanship of the UN Security Council was successful and without excesses

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that the country’s chairmanship of the UN Security Council was successful and without excesses. He spoke about this on the air of the program “Big game” on Channel One.

“I think that our presidency was successful and without any excesses,” he confirmed.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow, despite the tense situation due to the actions of the West, was able to ensure the effective work of the Security Council.