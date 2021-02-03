Russia resumes passenger rail service with Belarus, which was interrupted due to restrictions imposed amid the coronavirus pandemic. This decision was announced at the request of the operational headquarters to prevent the importation and spread of COVID-19. Interfax…

The restoration of traffic is scheduled for February 8 this year, the relevant documents were signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Thus, on a reciprocal basis, transportation will be resumed on the route Minsk – Moscow – Minsk and on the route Moscow – Kaliningrad, Kaliningrad – St. Petersburg with a train stop in the Belarusian capital.

Russia and Belarus agreed on a phased restoration of transport links in early September last year. Then the representatives of the two countries signed a protocol, according to which they must come up with an action plan for the consistent launch of transportation. Railway traffic between Russian and Belarusian cities was suspended in March last year amid the spread of coronavirus infection.