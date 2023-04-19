Military expert Nasonov: Russia has enough forces to deliver a surprise strike to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Head of the holding of security structures “Rus”, complex security expert, military expert Roman Nasonov in an interview with Ura.ru toldthat the Russian military has sufficient forces to deliver a sudden and effective strike against the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

“Military experts from Russia will under no circumstances give out assumptions that this or that offensive grouping has been created, which on the eve can deliver an offensive strike,” he said.

Nasonov stressed that such information is a military secret, adding that the Russian Armed Forces have the means and capabilities to carry out a particular task. According to him, they have the initiative even in the situation with the preparation of a counteroffensive by Kiev. The expert explained that certain areas of warfare are being imposed on the Ukrainian military, and ammunition is used against them, which Russian soldiers have in sufficient quantities.

Earlier it became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched an attack near the city of Orekhov in the Zaporozhye region. It is specified that on the evening of April 18, an armored group of the Ukrainian military launched an offensive near the village after artillery preparation.