Deputy Krasov announced the possibility of the Russian Federation to destroy Western cruise missiles

The Russian Armed Forces have equipment that can destroy Western cruise missiles transferred to Kyiv before they are launched, and can also shoot them down during flight, said First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Defense Committee Andrei Krasov. He spoke about the possibility of responding to the transfer of missiles to Ukraine in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“The most modern weapons and military equipment are being supplied to equip the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. In terms of their characteristics, they are not only not inferior, but often superior to weapons and military equipment that are currently being equipped by NATO countries and which are supplied to the territory of Ukraine,” Krasov said.

We have air defense systems and other systems that are able to find this equipment on the ground and destroy it before launch, as well as shoot it down during flight Andrey KrasovFirst Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense

Earlier, German Foreign Minister Annalena Bärbock said that London's transfer of Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine and the purchase of Taurus missiles from Germany is a possible way to help Kyiv. According to the head of the German Foreign Ministry, similar “circular exchanges” of weapons have already taken place before.

Thus, Burbock supported the idea of ​​British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, who had previously proposed such a scheme for providing Kyiv with cruise missiles.