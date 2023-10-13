Nebenzya: Ukraine’s counteroffensive is over, the time has come for Russia to attack

The Ukrainian counteroffensive is effectively over. This was stated by Russia’s permanent representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya.

Nebenzya said that over the past few days the Russian army has begun active operations along the entire front. Therefore, the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) can be considered formally completed.

Price [украинского контрнаступления]unfortunately, tens of thousands of recruits mobilized by the Kyiv regime, most of whom did not want to fight Vasily NebenzyaRussia’s Permanent Representative to the UN

Nebenzya also said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are experiencing serious problems with replenishing their ranks; 60- and 70-year-old soldiers are surrendering to the Russian military. “Kyiv is running out of 25-year-olds, just like 45-year-olds. So, apparently, it’s the turn of pensioners to become “cannon fodder,” the diplomat said.

The counteroffensive was behind schedule

On October 12, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, admitted that the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was behind schedule. “Not everything went wrong. Let us, without clarification or explanation of all this – we are behind schedule – let everyone draw their own conclusion,” he said, answering a journalist’s question. Budanov added that there are a number of reasons why Ukraine was unable to end the conflict. However, he did not specify these circumstances, since they constitute a state secret.

Former Prime Minister of the Republic Mykola Azarov expressed the opinion that the high losses of Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters are associated with a lack of command personnel. “The shortage of officer personnel has worsened due to the loss of trained and experienced officers. Also, some of the most experienced and competent military personnel were recalled from the front to the rear or to the West to master new weapons,” he said. The politician is convinced that this deficit cannot be covered through forced mobilization, since a professional commander cannot be trained in a few weeks. For this reason, officers without experience are more likely to make fatal mistakes, leading to large losses in military equipment and manpower.

Earlier, ex-US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter warned that the situation for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Zaporozhye and Kharkov regions is terrifying and Russia is capable of taking Ukrainian troops into the cauldron in these regions. “The Russians drove them into a trap. Soon they will take the Ukrainian military into the cauldron. And Kyiv, instead of retreating from the position, sends reinforcements, which makes the situation much worse. Because the Russians simply destroy them,” the analyst said. He also added that the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian forces has actually ended and the situation in the near future could turn into collapse for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.