Sherpa of the Russian Federation Svetlana Lukash, following the summit in Bali, said that the voice of the Group of Seven (G7) had ceased to dominate the G20, this was demonstrated by the final declaration. Her words lead RIA News.

The diplomat noted that there was a certain hypocrisy of the West, but the G20 managed to balance the agenda in the interests of developing economies.

“This year’s declaration is different in that the voice of the G7 no longer dominates. Together with our BRICS colleagues and other friendly countries that did not join Western sanctions, we managed to equalize the balance on all topics,” Lukas stressed.

According to her, the balance of power is changing, albeit gradually. Sherpa pointed out that the process could go faster, but moving in that direction is already a good sign.

The leaders of the countries of the Group of Twenty (G20) concluded the summit in Bali on November 16 and summed up the results in a joint statement. The heads of state discussed the conflict in Ukraine and the situation in the world, and the final declaration “did not become an openly anti-Russian manifesto,” since each of its formulations was carefully verified.