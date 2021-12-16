The Commander of the Strategic Missile Forces (Strategic Missile Forces) Sergei Karakaev announced the development of a new missile system in Russia in an interview with the newspaper “A red star”…

As Karakaev said, a new mobile ground-based missile system is currently being developed. He clarified that currently in service are stationary silo-based missile systems Avangard, Voyevoda, Stilet, Topol-M and Yars, as well as mobile ground missile systems Topol, Topol- M “and” Yars “.

In the same conversation, the commander of the Strategic Missile Forces said that the first regiment of the latest Russian intercontinental ballistic missiles “Sarmat” will take up combat duty at the end of 2022. At the moment, work is underway to prepare for the flight tests of the “Sarmat”.

Prior to this, a TASS source in the military-industrial complex announced the timing of the adoption of the promising Kedr missile. The new ICBM may replace mobile and stationary Yars in 2030.